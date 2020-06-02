MIAMI — There have been five additional COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma, according to the Tuesday report released by the Oklahoma State Health Department.

This is the second straight OSDH report that indicates that there hve been no deaths over the past 24 hours.

All occurred between May 11 and May 30.

They include:

o One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o Three in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 339 total deaths in the state.

There have been 6,692 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 statewide with 5,599 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/