The Following Items Were Filed May 22 To May 28, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Misdemeanors

Berndt, Ronald Hans, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

Clary, Kade Ethan, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Day, Dylan Gene, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Forkner, Kaleb Lloyd, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol, Aggravated

McGuire, George O’Connell Dunn, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Pelk, Michael D, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Powell, Christopher Damine, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Protective Orders

Davis, Keri Nicole Vs. Cripps, Randy D

Jackson, Chelsea Vs. Inman, Brett Kenneth

Marriage Licenses

Dennis, Daniel Allan and Falbo, Savannah Rose

Kendrick, Chad Edward and Dunn, Claire Elizabeth

Platt, Gerhardt Star and Eddy, Jennifer Lynn

Potter, Jamall Christopher and Johnson, Myranda Roshell

Morrow II, Jimmy Craig and Shelton, Olivia Shyanne