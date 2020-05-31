Ardmore police are investigating reports of vandalism and stolen property at storage units in Ardmore. While the reports were made Thursday, police are still trying to determine when the incidents happened.

“At this time we’re unsure if they’re connected or not and that’s because we don’t know when they actually occurred,” said Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry. “We’ve had a couple of cases of this in the last two to three months.”

According to police reports, officers on Thursday morning were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Highway 77 in reference to a theft. It was discovered that doors had been vandalized but no items had been taken. Damage to the doors was estimated at $500.

Later on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Commerce where a storage unit’s lock had been cut and replaced. About $850 worth of yard equipment was reported missing from the unit.

In both instances officers were able to make contact with facility management. Henry said investigators will review evidence to determine when the alleged incidents took place.

As of Friday, no suspects had been identified.