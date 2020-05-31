Donna E. Yelton Pope w/pic

Donna E. Yelton Pope, 65 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on May 21, 2020 after battling ovarian cancer for over 4 years.

Donna was born in Tulsa, OK on January 29, 1955, to Jessie Denton and Edward O. Yelton. She attended Memorial High School, graduating in 1973. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech/Language Pathology from the University of Oklahoma, followed by a Master’s of Science degree in 1979 from the OU Health Science Center in Oklahoma City. She received her Certificate of Clinical Competence as well as her Oklahoma teaching certificate.

Donna loved children and worked as a Speech/Language Pathologist for 14 years, the last 9 of which were with the Broken Arrow Public Schools. She met the love of her life, Dave Lee Pope, and they were married at the Bartlesville First United Methodist Church on July 9, 1994. She retired and moved to Bartlesville from Tulsa. Donna and David’s lives were richly blessed with the arrival of their beautiful daughter, Bonnie Dale Pope, on December 22, 1994, who remained the joy of their lives.

The Pope family spent many happy years with both sets of grandparents, Ed and Jessie Yelton and Ray and Alice Pope, her brother Dale until his much to-early death in 1998, and many dear family members and friends. Donna loved all animals, owning many cats, dogs, and 3 horses throughout the years. She helped advertise for non-profit ARF and Cooper Dog Park of Bartlesville fundraisers. She loved being a wife and mother and had life-long girlfriends that she treasured.

Donna is survived by her husband David and daughter Bonnie Pope of Bartlesville, maternal uncle Jim Denton and his wife Billie, 1st Cousin Lia McMahon, her son Larry and his wife Allison and their daughter Charlotte McHanon, Jerry Carter’s wife Stephanie, Lynn Dickason and her son Chris and his family, and Pat Barton.

Visitation will be available on May 29, 2020- through May 31, 2020, at Stumpff Funeral Home of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. A virtual funeral and graveside service will be streamed through Facebook Live on June 1, 2020, under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home of Bartlesville.