Saturday, May 30

NAMI Virtual Walk: The 18th annual NAMIWalks Oklahoma event, scheduled for Saturday, May 30, has moved from a group walk to a virtual gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new event is being called NAMIWalks Your Way. Participants can walk a 5K through their neighborhood, on their treadmill or do something meaningful and fun to celebrate the virtual walk day. Individuals interested in participating can visit the NAMI Oklahoma website at www.namioklahoma.org.

Tuesday, June 2

Adventurer’s League: Dungeons and Dragons-Adventurers League at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Paper Games, 574 SE Washington Blvd. No charge. DM meeting at 6:30 p.m. Session starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

Stray Kat Movie Dinner Night: 6 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Theatre, 306 E. Don Tyler Ave., Dewey.

Friday, June 5

Pecan Tree Management for June Zoom Meeting: This meeting will be at 1 p.m. Be sure to email Becky.carroll@okstate.edu for registration information. There is no charge for this online event.

Parade of Love: The staff at Heritage Villa is holding a “Parade for Our Loved Ones” at the home. The parade will start at 1 p.m.; staff will be outside directing traffic and helping keep the flow of the parade moving. Participants are asked to turn on their hazard lights when they arrive to show they are part of the parade. The route will be available when they arrive; please enter on the south side of the building. RSVP to the activities director, Shelly, so the staff will have an idea of how many people to expect.

Saturday, June 6

Dewey Antique Show: The 29th Dewey Antique Show is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, inside the Washington County Fair Building.The event, sponsored by the Antique and Collectibles Association, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature dealers from five states offering an array of merchandise at good prices. Admission is $4. Drawings will be held throughout the day along with demonstrations from the Lace Guild. The Joyful Strings will perform a refreshing sound of music from noon to 2 p.m., and Bambino’s will have food available. For more information, call Gail at 918-440-5200 or Leah at 918-440-3375.

Frontier Pool: Bartlesville residents will be able to splash around and cool off when Frontier Pool opens under COVID-19 guidelines.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Game On! Tina Guo: 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. She is a Grammy Award-nominated and BRIT Female Artist of the Year-nominated musician whose classical solos include engagements with major orchestras around the world, as well as performances alongside Hans Zimmer, Midori Goto, and more. “Game On!” showcases some of the most popular and recognizable themes in video game history, from classics to modern favorites.

Saturday Oct. 3

Doggie Dash: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lee Lake. Sign-up for the Doggie Walk (8:15 a.m.) and 5k (9 a.m.). Costume contest, vendors, weiner dog races, agility trials … more details to come. Supports ARF Bartlesville, Washington County SPCA, and Bark Park Buddies

