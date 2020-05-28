By Chuck Carlton

The Dallas Morning News

(TNS) — By the end of June, the Big 12 hopes to have answers — or at least some guidelines — on the thorniest issues involving the return of football.

A small working group of five conference ADs is now sorting through the major problems that schools could face with COVID-19.

“It’s football A to Z in this new environment,” Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said.

The working group, which has been together for nearly a month is composed of Baylor’s Mack Rhoades, Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, TCU’s Jeremiah Donati, Kansas State’s Gene Taylor and West Virginia’s Shane Lyons.

Some things, like testing procedures, could be left in the hands of individual schools. Others may be conference-wide regulations.

“We’re going to try to have something concrete that we feel good by the end of the month of June,” Rhoades said.

Among the issues on the table: how to deal with positive COVID-19 tests by a player or staff member during the football season as well as attendance policies.

“We’re really taking a look at the different scheduling models,” Rhoades said. “What happens if there’s an interruption in a game? For example, if there’s a team and something happens and they can’t compete, how do we handle that? We’re looking at game day protocol, what does that look like, what’s essential protocol.”

For example, if a player does test positive the week of a game, can that team even get on a plane to travel. No one has quite found the answer yet.

“Those are the things we’re actually talking through and will have a plan for or at least guidelines for, when that time happens,” Rhoades said. “Certainly we all pray it doesn’t but you better be prepared in case it does.”

Fan protocols are also a key part of the discussion.

“I think things are so fluid — they seem like they change every day — but right now my best guess would be that we’ll play in front of fans but reduced capacity,” Rhoades said.

Already some schools are making announcements.

Iowa State indicated this week that it may limit 60,500-seat Jack Trice Stadium to 50% capacity per social distancing guidelines and not sell individual game tickets.

In a Wednesday interview with Dallas’ WBAP-AM, Donati said TCU was considering several different models.

“We’re very confident that we will have fans in the stands,” Donati said. “There are obviously some social distancing guidelines and some measures that we will have to undertake. … Obviously, things can change, but right now we’re looking at models of 25% capacity up to 50%. “

We don’t have anything finalized yet because, one, we still have a few months, but that’s where it feels right now today, that it’s going to be one of those two.”

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has noted that state governors, public health officials and campus leadership will all play a role in a decision.

He acknowledged that it’s still in the “trial-and-error” stage at this point.

Rhoades said the working group has found many of the issues don’t have an easy fix.

“We’ve used words like unprecedented, uncharted, daunting … it’s all those things,” Rhoades said. “We’re trying to be very thoughtful.

Certainly if we’re going to err, let’s err on the side of caution when it comes to health and wellness.”