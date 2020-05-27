Following Cinco de Mayo, I wanted to share Eric Silverstein’s recipe for kimchi queso, which can easily transform into a more traditional Tex-Mex queso by leaving out the kimchi and kochukaru flakes. But Tex-Mex is a blend of cuisines and cultures, and, at this point, so is the holiday that celebrates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire in Puebla in 1862.

By the time you read this, Cinco de Mayo might even be over, but that craving for tacos, queso and margaritas could still linger. Restaurants are slowly opening, and alcohol-to-go sales continue, which will allow you to have your own Tex-Mex picnic.

Kimchi Queso

Chips and queso shape and define the food scene in Austin. They are right up there with barbecue, which is saying a lot, considering that Texas is the barbecue capital of the world. Tex-Mex joints have proliferated in the Austin restaurant scene, and each has its own play on chips and queso. Here’s our riff. If you have leftover queso, you can always cook some macaroni shells and toss them in the queso that you’ve heated up. You’ll have kimchi mac and cheese in no time. Top the mac and cheese with some fried shallots or panko for crunch.

- Eric Silverstein

• 4 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon flour

• 2 cups milk

• 1 pound Velveeta (cut into cubes) or American cheese (shredded)

• 1/2 cup pureed napa kimchi plus 1/2 cup whole (optional)

• 1/3 teaspoon white pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon kochukaru flakes (optional)

• 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped

• 1/3 cup green onions, chopped

• 1/3 teaspoon kosher salt, to taste

• 1/3 cup cotija cheese, for garnish

• Tortilla chips, for serving

In a medium pot, melt the unsalted butter over low heat. Once the butter has melted, add the flour to make a roux. Cook the roux for another 4 to 5 minutes until you start to smell a nutty aroma. The roux will start to turn a slight off-white. Turn the heat up to medium and whisk the milk into the roux. Simmer the mixture until the milk thickens. This should take about 5 minutes. Constantly stir the mixture to ensure you do not scald the milk.

Add the cheese and simmer the mixture until the cheese melts and is fully incorporated. Once the cheese is fully melted, whisk in the pureed kimchi, if using, white pepper, kochukaru flakes, cilantro, green onions and salt.

Garnish the queso with any extra cilantro, cotija cheese and kimchi, and serve it with your favorite tortilla chips. Serves 6 to 8.

- From “The Peached Tortilla: Modern Asian Comfort Food from Tokyo to Texas” by Eric Silverstein (Sterling Epicure, $27.95)

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork belly is one of those things that I cannot get enough of. Now, when you have tacos-meet-pork belly, you are having a party in your mouth. This recipe is definitely an explosion of flavors. These are sweet, spicy, salty and bitter.

- Robyn Almodovar

• 3 pounds skinless pork belly

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 3 tablespoons kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon dark chili powder

• 1/4 pineapple, peeled, cored and small diced• 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the cilantro-lime crema:

• 1/2 cup Mexican crema

• 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

• Juice from 1/2 lime

• 1 tablespoon Sriracha

For serving:

• 8 to 10 corn or flour tortillas

• 1 (8- to 10-ounce) bag finely shredded cabbage

• 1/4 cup cotija cheese

• Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

• 1 lime, cut into wedges, for garnish

Place the pork belly in a casserole dish. In a small bowl, mix together the sugar, salt and black pepper, then evenly distribute and rub onto the pork belly. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 12 to 15 hours.

Remove from the fridge, unwrap and pat the moisture from the pork belly. Heat your oven to 450 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine the cayenne, smoked paprika and dark chili powder. Rub the pork belly with this mixture and place, fat side up, in a Dutch oven. Place in the oven and roast the pork for 30 minutes. At the 15-minute mark, mix the pineapple with the oil and place on a rimmed cookie sheet. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Lower the oven temperature to 225 degrees. Roast the pork belly for an additional 1 hour, 45 minutes, or until fork-tender.

Remove from the oven and let the pork cool completely, at least 1 hour. Slice into 1/4- to 1/2-inch slices and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the ingredients for the cilantro-lime crema. Mix well and set aside.

Reheat the sliced pork belly in a sauté pan over medium heat until golden brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

To serve, heat the tortillas and place several pieces of pork belly on each tortilla. Add some shredded cabbage, drizzle with the crema mixture and top with the pineapple and cotija cheese. Garnish with the cilantro and lime wedges. Serves 4.

- From “Low & Slow Cooking: 60 Hands-Off Recipes That Are Worth the Wait” by Robyn Almodovar (Page Street Publishing, $21.99)

Ceviche de Palmitas (Heart of Palm Ceviche)

Growing up in Los Angeles meant eating plenty of seafood. My family would drive down to the Port of San Pedro a few weekends a month to indulge in fresh fish and crab. When I started my plant-based journey, this was one of the hardest things to let go. But this ceviche recipe takes me right back to those fresh flavors.

Mexico is known for fresh seafood and beautiful ceviche dishes, so I knew I had to find a way to create the same flavor. In this version, I’m using heart of palm or palmitas marinated in lemon and olive oil, because it has a core texture similar to crabmeat. The flavor pairs well with juicy tomato, creamy avocado, fresh cucumber and spicy jalapeno to make it a well-rounded flavorful dish. Serve your ceviche with a side of chips or on a tostada, and pair it with a shot of smoky mezcal.

- Jocelyn Ramirez

• 1 (14-ounce) can heart of palm

• 1/2 cup lemon juice

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 tomato, diced

• 1 avocado, diced

• 1 cucumber, diced

• 1/2 jalapeno, minced

• 1 bunch cilantro, minced

• 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds, to garnish•

Tortilla chips or tostadas, to serve

Drain the heart of palm spears in a medium strainer. Slice the palm spears into 1/4-inch bite-size slices. (As you slice the heart of palm, some of the pieces will separate into rings.) Add to a medium bowl with the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to marinate. When adding the salt to taste, start with 1 teaspoon. The marinade may taste slightly salty, but it will balance out once you add the other ingredients. Let the heart of palm marinate in the fridge for about 30 minutes to absorb the flavors.

While the heart of palm marinates, prepare the vegetables and cilantro. Combine the veggies with the marinated heart of palm, reserving some of the cilantro for garnishing. Fold together with a spatula or your hands to incorporate well. (Be careful as the heart of palm is delicate and can break easily.) Add additional salt if needed. Top with black sesame seeds and reserved cilantro, and serve with chips or tostadas. Serves 4.

- From “La Vida Verde: Plant-Based Mexican Cooking with Authentic Flavor” by Jocelyn Ramirez (Page Street Publishing, $21.99)

— Addie Broyles writes about food for the Austin American-Statesman in Austin, Texas. She can be reached at abroyles@statesman.com, or follow her on Twitter at @broylesa.