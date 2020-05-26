Last week, I reported that the Copan Lake Campgrounds opened on Friday, May 15. That was wrong. The opening date was on Wednesday, May 20. I apologize for the misinformation.

With the insistent rain, many of the right of ways around town have been a challenge to maintain. When the mowers do their duty, the trash laying in the tall grass is scattered along the road. Everyone knows it’s there, but the exposure of a layer of all manner of undesirable discards causes a stir. Kristina Edens posted on Facebook for help to tackle the problem. Now, it would be impossible to find everyone who participated in the effort, but, Rodger Cameron picked up two garbage bags full. Kristina and Rodger deserve a big “Thank you”. All others who stopped along the way deserves an “atta boy/girl” when you see them.

As the official school year winds down, the virtual Awards Assembly was broadcasted on Thursday, May 21. I hope to obtain a roster of the recipients for those who missed the program. In addition, there will be a Baccalaureate Service for Graduates and their close family members on June 10 at 7:00p.m. at the New Life Wesleyan Church. Shyla Hawkins is the contact person for this event. The 2020 Graduates are scheduled to make their final Copan walk at Sheets Field on June 12 at 8:00p.m.

There won‘t be much rest for Superintendent Chris Smith as he plows ahead into the 2020/21 school year. He has announced the hiring of two new teachers. Jerry Werts, a hometown boy, will take on the Math and Coaching responsibilities. He will also serve as assistant Athletic Director. The new Science Teacher for middle and high school will be Angela Anthony. She is a former member of the U.S. Military. There are still two positions open in the school system. One for Elementary Teacher and one for Technology Director.

Food distribution to families seeking assistance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 27 from 1:00-2:00p.m. at the Copan United Methodist Church. Drivers should enter the alley from the north behind the church at 120 N. Maple and remain in their vehicles. Food will be loaded by volunteers.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@gmail.com or text/call 918-532-5492.