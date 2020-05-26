OAKS - The Class of 2020 has had an especially unique senior year and has handled it with flexibility and adaptability.

Oaks-Mission High School Graduation

The administration at Oaks-Mission have not made a decision or an announcement concerning the graduation of the Class of 2020 at the time of press.

Here are the top two students in the senior class at Oaks-Mission High School:

Nicolas Aleman, Valedictorian

Aleman is the son of Shad and Stacy Busby. He has been involved in the Academic Team, Drama Club, volunteering at school, Tahlequah Public Library, Mt. Zion General Baptist Church, and NC3 Booster Club.

Aleman said that these activities helped him learn several skills.

"These activities helped me to be more outgoing and responsible. I learned many leadership skills as well," said Aleman.

Aleman now plans to attend Oklahoma State University for a business degree, but says he may major in Accounting, Marketing, or Finance.

When it comes to his favorite high school memory, Aleman has a special one.

"My favorite high school memory is when our Educational Talent Search program took us to the SWASAP student leadership conference in 2017," said Aleman.

Aleman said that his speech is primarily about appreciation.

"My speech will consist of my appreciation for my friends, family, and mentors throughout my life. With regards to the great moments I've shared with them," said Aleman.

Aaron Budder, Salutatorian

Budder was unavailable for comment, but was a central member of both the Warrior football team and basketball team.

Oaks-Mission High School Class of 2020

Nicolas Aleman*

Ashley Baker

Aaron Budder**

Hayden Cheater

Warren Chewey

Alyssa Cummings

Isaac Foreman

Keisha Fowler

Austin Gillam

Brook Johnson

Jarred Kingfisher

J McCollum

Ashley Rodgers

Jackson Ross

Deeandra Squirrell

Abbigayle Stopp

Tatiana Trejo

* denotes Valedictorian, ** denotes Salutatorian