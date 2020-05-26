Thank you to all of those who served their country and are no longer with us. Memorial Day is a beautiful holiday to honor those people and the Fisk Leffler American Legion Post #334 and Auxiliary did so through Cemetery visits at Olgesby, Matoka, Ochelata and Ramona. They then hosted a hot do feed at the Legion building. Thank you to all who attended!

Local churches are starting to open up in the Caney Valley area. If you would like your church’s information shared in the CV column, please email Courtneygagan1@hotmail.com.

Ramona Church of Christ

With some of the restrictions removed RCoC is now meeting at their normal Sunday morning times and their normal Wednesday night time. They will not meet during their Sunday night time for the month of May nor will they have their 3rd Sunday meal. Precautions are being taken when meeting.

Happy Hill

At this time their next in building service will be June 7 simply due to the restrictions to those 65+ and having any underlying health issues still under the stay at home order of the Gov. until June 1.

Currently services are as follows:

Sunday

10 a.m. Facebook Live

6:30 p.m. Sunset on The Hill

Drive up service on Wednesday

All Facebook Live

5 p.m. hhc Kids Service

6 p.m. The Hill Youth Service

7 p.m. Service

You can find out more information by going to happyhill.org or to Happy Hill Church on Facebook. There is a link on the website that will take them to our live stream services

The Board of the Ramona Caney Valley Alumni Association has decided to cancel this year’s reunion which was planned for June 13. Save you hugs and hold on to your memories to share at next year’s reunion which will be held June 12, 2021. We will update the list of members we have lost on the web page at RamonaCaneyValleyAlumni.Org and post any news for the organization. Post cards will be sent to members informing them of the cancellation and asking that dues and scholarship funds be sent in to help with planning next year’s get together. One scholarship will be presented this year in addition with a gift to the school to use as needed. The board has made this decision as a reunion is not a good venue to practice social distancing.

If you are looking for local beef/pork, Rainey’s Custom Butchering is the place to go! They are keeping their freezers stocked to serve you. We love Mike and Erin and all that they do for their community!

Though CVS campuses are continuing to provide food for children ages 1-18. This is a grab and go type service. You will get both breakfast and lunch at the same time. If your student requires another means of transportation, please contact Regina Shivel at 918-536-1017.

Saturday nights are now social distancing cruise nights in Ramona! People have been showing up and cruising Main Street and just seeing one another. This used to be a big thing back in “the day” so it is pretty neat to see it happen again. Join the fun at 6 PM each Saturday night, then stop by one of our local shops/restaurants and grab something to go and don’t cook.

The fish are biting! Well, maybe after this week because it is going to be really cold this week. Calvert Automotive has all the bait you need to do some fishing. They have worms, whole shad and chicken livers. As Brian said, “Quarantine with your favorite fishing pole.”

Please check on your elderly neighbors and take care of them at this time. We have so many elderly (and I use that term endearingly) in our community who have taken care of us for years, it is now our turn.

Please continue to keep Tyler Grissom and the Grissom family in your prayers. I have been following the posts that are shared on Facebook and he is doing so well. Brad, Tyler’s father, is asking the prayer warriors to hang on that it is going to be a long ride for Tyler. There has been an account set up at American Bank of Oklahoma if anyone would like to donate to the family.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce is an amazing organization that serves the Caney Valley Communities. It hosts several events and sponsorships throughout the year including the annual ice cream social in the fall, the children’s Christmas party in December, scholarships for seniors graduating each year, assists the Caney Valley Senior Citizen’s Center financially, helps families in need, sponsors the Mutual Gold Girls Club at CVMS and much more. The annual Celebration Banquet proceeds are used to financially support all the above events.

The Chamber banquet has been rescheduled for August 29th. We are doing this as a safety precaution due to the Corona virus. This year’s theme will be Italian! So come out and enjoy a delicious feast, speaker, awards and auction when the date is set. This year’s speaker will be Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious! The Chamber is also needing auction items donated for the live and silent auction. We do know that the Adcock ladies are making pies!! If you would like to donate an auction item, please drop it off at American Bank with Ashley or contact Lester at the above number. Tickets are $15 and are available at American Bank or through Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. You can also check out the Facebook page Ramona Chamber of Commerce for more information!

The Ramona Senior Center is an excellent place to hold your next family reunion, shower, meeting or event. It rents for $35 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post will not be renting out the Legion until after April 30th. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily basis for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10:00 AM to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.