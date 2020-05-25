What started off as a temporary measure during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has now become state law, and certain licensed businesses can now offer delivery and curbside pickup for alcoholic beverages on a permanent basis. This comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1928 into law last week.

Under the new law, businesses with retail spirit licenses are permitted to sell beer, wine and spirits in sealed original containers to consumers of legal age via curbside pickup or delivery. Restaurants, bars and clubs will be allowed to offer packaged beer and wine for curbside pickup or delivery. Grocery stores and convenience stores can also offer curbside pickup or delivery for beer and wine in its original packaging.

Only employees from the business selling the alcoholic beverage will be allowed to make deliveries, and they cannot be made through third party companies such as UberEats and DoorDash

One key difference between the new law and the original temporary guidance comes in the way people can pay for their alcoholic beverage deliveries. Payment can be now be made by cash, check, transportable credit and debit card processor, and via advanced online payment methods.

Many restaurants in southern Oklahoma that started selling curbside beer and wine during the temporary shutdown will continue doing so. LeighAnn Offield, a team leader at Cafe Alley, said many of their customers have enjoyed the option of getting alcoholic beverages to go.

She said their series of “Quarantini” wine and champagne spritzers have been especially popular. The drinks are sold in a single-serving sized pouch with a straw, and come in a wide range of flavors.

“We’ve definitely had a positive reaction from our customers,” Offield said. “We’ve developed so many different new drinks, and people really seem to like them. They’re a fun new take on beer and wine that really create something a little different.”

Daniel Romo, owner of Casa Romo, said while his restaurant will continue to offer beer and wine for pickup, it has not been especially popular. He believes that’s because beer and wine can be purchased more cheaply elsewhere.

“The amount of business that we get for wine and beers has been very minimal because we can’t really compete with any of the retail store’s prices,” Romo said. “If they would legalize spirits for pickup, that would be a game changer.”