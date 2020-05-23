Life can be difficult, and is certainly too short to let complications from poor health habits get in the way.

I challenge you to give it everything you've got, and not let this happen to you. Even though following good health habits is not a full proof system for living forever, it certainly makes our time on this great earth much more pleasant and rewarding.

The health benefits of a stronger heart, mind, and body are not only worth the effort, but they can help you endure situations better, if your health does start to decline. And I am sure most would agree that standing by idol watching ourselves become weaker and less healthy with age, certainly cannot be an option.

Staying active and strong is absolutely like earning income with compounding interest.

Typically the earlier you begin, and more consistent you are, the bigger your return, providing the strategy was solid, of course.

This is what I wish for each and every one of you, the effects of compounding health and fitness interest upon your long lasting and active lives.

By the way… have you thought about your short or long term health and fitness goals recently? What are they? When it comes to your health and body, how would you like to look, feel and perform? I stand strong when I say that I truly believe you can make improvements to your active quality of life if you first set your goals, and then take systematic, safe steps to get there.

If you don’t have health goals posted on your fridge or in a journal please spend a little time and write them down today!

It could be as simple as walking one block twice a week, doing chair exercises twice a week for seniors, changing your eating habits for the better, or preparing for your next 5k run for fitness veterans.

It is vital for you to set goals that are important to you and your family, because that will provide you the fuel and purpose that carries you over every hurdle that stands between you and your fitness success. I challenge you to believe no hurdle is too high for you too leap. And if you come across one that is 8 feet tall just go under it, and keep moving forward.

Maybe you have a goal of being able to shoot baskets or play catch with your great grandchildren.

There are many other great reasons as well. What motivates you? I challenge you to set no limits when it comes to your health.

If you can believe it, you can achieve it!

I know this sounds simple but the key to your good health all starts by making sure everyone in your family drinks plenty of water, takes their vitamins, exercises, rests, and consumes 5-6 small healthy meals each and every day! I challenge you to think about your health, and make it a priority by spending time everyday taking care of yourselves!

Let’s get going strong now, and set ourselves up to make great health, weight loss and fitness progress over the final 6 or 7 months of 2020 reaching for our goals!

You can do this! Until next week please make it a healthy and nutritious day! To get started on healthy nutrition for weight loss, sports performance, wellness, toning, and having more energy contact Reggie at Reggie’s Personal Training and Nutrition, 104 E. Main, Downtown Shawnee, (405) 613-0237 to set up your appointment. Message Reggie on Facebook at Reggie’s Personal Training & Nutrition Facebook page!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.