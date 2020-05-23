MIAMI — An additional two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the past 24 hours by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Delaware County total now is 99.

Both Ottawa and Craig counties remain the same with 35 and 15 positive cases, respectively.

The number of cases in Oklahoma is nearing the 6,000 mark: as of Saturday, May 23, the OSDH reports 5,960 cases with 311 deaths.

There were four additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others between May 13 and May 21.

o One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.

There have been 931 cumulative hospitalizations and there have been 4,645 recoveries.

This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available.

The most recent report is available at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/weekly-epidemiology-and-surveillance-report.

Because of Memorial Day, there will not be a report issued Monday.

Nationwide, there have been 1,599,030 positive cases with 95,818 deaths.

The worldwide totals are 5,252,452 positives, 399,026 deaths and 2,081,303 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

