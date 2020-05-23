As of this advisory, there are 5,960 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are four additional deaths. None of them occurred since May 22 and the others died between May 13 and May 21:

– one in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group;

– three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.

There are 311 total deaths in the state.

This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available. COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

In recognition of Memorial Day, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed and a media advisory will not be released on Monday.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsConfirmed Positive Cases5,960*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date153,804*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date160,903**Currently Hospitalized174Total Cumulative Hospitalizations932Deaths in the Past 24 hours0Total Cumulative Deaths311

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health