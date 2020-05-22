Washington County has been awarded federal funds made available through The Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the emergency Food and shelter Nations Board Program.

Washington County has been chosen to receive $36,8002.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county,

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Salvation Army,

Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches, The Jewish Federation of North America and The United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country. A local board made up of local partners will determine how the funds awarded to Washington County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local services agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board local agencies chosen to receive funds must be 1. Private voluntary nonprofits or units of government. 2. Be eligible to receive federal funds. 3. Have an accounting system. 4. Practice nondiscrimination. 5. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. 6. If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Washington County has distributed Emergency funds previously with Community Action Resource and Development, Inc, participating.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency Food and Shelter Program must contact the Community Action Resource and Development, Inc. 918-333-8115 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is May 29, 2020 at 4:30