To honor the graduating class of 2020, Tecumseh Public Schools held a drive-through graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 19 at Tecumseh High School.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, several Tecumseh High School seniors celebrated the end of their high school career as staff members from the high school assisted.

Although a different type of ceremony with COVID-19, graduates brought their family members in regular size cars and graduates wore their caps and gowns as vehicles were decorated with balloons and signs.

There was a stage set up for the ceremony, Wilsie said, as groups of three graduating seniors drove in front of the stage.

Wilsie said family members were able to stay in or near their graduate’s car to take pictures and videos as they walked across the stage.