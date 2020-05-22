MIAMI —While there were no additional COVID-19-related cases reported in the tri-county area, there are an additional 169 across the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Delaware County remains at 97 cases, Ottawa County 35 and Craig County 15 in OSDH figures released Friday, May 22.

As of Friday, there are 5,849 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There have been three additional deaths; one of them in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 17-May 20.

o One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

There are 307 total deaths in the state.

There have been 925 cumulative hospitalizations and there have been 4,533 recoveries.

Nationwide, there have been 1,577, 881 positive cases with 94,748 deaths.

The international totals as of Friday were 5,154,152 positives, 94,702 deaths and 1,975,139 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/