As of this advisory, there are 5,849 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths. One of them occurred since May 21 and the others died between May 17 and May 20:

– one in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group;

– one in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group;

– one in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

There are 307 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsConfirmed Positive Cases5,849*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date146,022*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date152,998**Currently Hospitalized190Total Cumulative Hospitalizations926Deaths in the Past 24 hours1Total Cumulative Deaths307

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

SOURCE: Oklahoma State Department of Health