MIAMI — Delaware County has one additional positive case of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s daily report for Thursday, May 21.

Ottawa County remains at 36 with two deaths and Craig County reports 15 with no deaths.

Delaware County has had 16 deaths.

There have been 148 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, with 5,680 positives total.

There have been five additional deaths; one occurring in the past 24 hours and the others between May 14-May 19.

o Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 and older age group, one male in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 304 total deaths in the state.

There have been 916 cumulative hospitalizations and there have been 4,361 recoveries.

Nationwide, there have been 1,551,217 positive cases with 93,307 deaths.

The international totals are 4,858,850 positives, 321,105 deaths and 1,760,881 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/