MIAMI — A Diamond, Missouri, man was killed Wednesday night in an auto-pedestrian collision.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Thomas E. Green, 63, was hit by a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Gina Elam, 53, of Miami.

The accident, at State Highway 10 and County Road 600, approximately 2 miles east of Miami, occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. Wednesday.

The OHP report says Greer was walking westbound in the roadway as was struck by Elam’s vehicle, which also was traveling westbound.

Greer was pronounced dead at the scene by Integris EMS with multiple injuries.

Trooper Chris Garner of Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L was the investigating officer.

He was assisted by Trooper Will Langley of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L, Miami Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Fire Department and Integris EMS.