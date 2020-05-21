“Those who do not cast will not catch” Jack Bedtke

Bass fishing tournaments have returned to Grand Lake! This past weekend Grove and Wolf Creek Park were full of anglers anxious to get back into the swing of competitive fishing. Midwest Fish Tournaments hosted their Anglers in Action series with over 100 boats on Saturday with Jeremy and Joel Johnson taking home first place with a limit weighing 20.48 pounds. Big bass for the event was won by Bill Douglas and Larry Henning going 6.06 lbs. On Sunday the Nichols Team Series was here with over 200 boats. Fishing was a little tougher but Grant Robertson and Justin Haynes took home a new Ranger boat with a 5 fish limit weighing 19.18 lbs, and Bill Gaddis and Easton Rampey had a 6.54 whopper. Both circuits did a marvelous job with social distancing during the weigh in process.

The heavy rain late last week had an impact on water conditions. The lake rose about 4 ft in a short period of time, and muddied the water. This color condition will move south and I have a feeling will be persistent over the Holiday weekend. GRDA will do what they can to get the level back to normal. Water temperatures continue to rise into the lower 70’s which is excellent.

Crappie are being caught both deep and shallow depending on timing and location. Black bass are being caught on jigs and Senko using dark colors in dirtier water and lighter baits when you can find clearer conditions. Here’s John Storer with a good fish caught on a Senko rigged “Tokyo“ style in Flat Rock Hollow. White bass should be holding up the rivers and below the Pensacola Dam with all the running water. I’ve also seen some amazing gar catches bow fishing. I don’t do it but there are several guides here that will take you out. Check with the local bait shops. Be careful and courteous this Holiday weekend and have fun.

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

For more information about Clint Baranowski or Infinity Guide Service, persons interested may call 918-786-3474 or visit infinityguideservice.com.