COMMERCE – COVID-19 isn’t about to put a damper on the Commerce Days Festival.

“We are in our ninth year and it grows by the year,” said Commerce Mayor Michael Hart. “The crowds get bigger and bigger. It’s just a fun time. Of course some things will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 and we are taking safety measures into consideration.

“The rides are going to be spaced out a little further and there will be extra cleaning on the rides. We want to make it as safe as possible for everybody to come out and have a good time.”

The event will be staged at the Commerce High School football field beginning Thursday night and continues through Saturday.

Hart said facemasks aren’t required at the festival, but people are welcome to wear them. The city will have extra public handwashing stations and there will be hand sanitizer stations placed around for public use.

“This is a great time for people to get out and have a little fun…enjoy the rides and some good food and the great entertainment we have lined up,” Hart said. “We will have Kids’ Days Saturday, which always has a huge turnout, with the turtle and frog races and the treasure hunt. This will be a good time to welcome in the summer,” Hart said.

The festival’s schedule of events includes:

Thursday, May 21

5 to 11 p.m. – Carnival by Great Plains Amusement (wristbands 6 to 10 p.m.), arts and crafts and food vendors

5 to 6 p.m. – Music

6 to 6:15 – Welcomes and announcement of activities, sponsors and drawings

7 to 10 p.m.. – Full Throttle Band

Friday, May 22

5 to 11 p.m. — Carnival by Great Plains Amusements (wristbands 6 to 10 p.m.); arts and crafts and food vendors

5 to 5:30 p.m. — Karaoke contest registration, $10 per contestant

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Karaoke contest

6 to 6:15 p.m. — Welcomes and announcements of activities, sponsors and drawings

7 to 11 p.m. — The Jeff Tatum Band

Saturday, May 23

9:30 a.m. — Cecil Bench memorial kids events start (subject to change)

9:30 a.m. — Land turtle races (12 and under)

11 a.m. — Toad frog races (12 and under)

12 p.m. — Water frog races (12 and under)

1 p.m. — Treasure hunt (clues posted every 10 minutes)

5 to 6 p.m. — Music

5 to 11 p.m. — Carnival by Great Plains Amusements (wristbands 6 to 10 p.m.); arts and crafts and food vendors

6:30 to 6:45 p.m. — Welcomes and announcements of awards, sponsors and giveaways

7 p.m. to 12 a.m. — The Risky Business Band

10 p.m. — Raffle ticket drawings

The festival is sponsored by the Quapaw Casino, Integris Miami Hospital, Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos, Liberty Utilities, Edward Jones Nathan Horn, Commerce Public Schools and the City of Commerce.

For more information, call Commerce City Hall at 918-675-4373.