As Barnsdall Public Schools recently concluded the 2019-20 school year, it honored its elementary school teacher of the year, jr./sr. high school teacher of the year, and support staff person of the year. Those honorees, along with a brief biographical sketch provided by or about each one, are as follows:

2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year - Alyssa Robbins

“I grew up in western Oklahoma and graduated from Vici High School in 1999. I attended OSU in Stillwater and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. I moved to Barnsdall and began working at the elementary school in January of 2004. I married Bryan Robbins in 2014, and we have 4 awesome kids, Reese, Ashlyn, Lyla, and Derek. I have taught upper elementary science for 16 years, and I have loved every minute of it. Teaching at Barnsdall has been one of the best choices I have ever made!”

2020 Jr./Sr. High Teacher of the Year - Jace Goodwin

“Grew up in Akins, OK - youngest of 3 siblings. Graduated from Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton in 2015 with a major in Agricultural Education-Agricultural Business, and from Oklahoma State University in 2017 with a major in Agricultural Education and a minor in Horticulture. Third year as an Agricultural Educator, first year at Barnsdall.”

2020 Support Person of the Year - Bobbi McGill

“Bobbi McGill is the District Treasurer and Business Manager for Barnsdall School. She also is the sponsor for the Class of 2020 and Student Council. She started at Barnsdall as the payroll and benefits clerk part-time in 2012 and was later hired full-time as the treasurer in 2015. Bobbi is married with 2 great boys both of whom graduated this year, one from Oklahoma State University and the other from Barnsdall High School.”