McLoud resident Ray Holley, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.

The family will be at Walker Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, to receive friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 22, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.

Other information is pending with Walker Funeral Service.