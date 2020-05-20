MIAMI — Once again, there have been no new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the tri-county area, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s totals released Wednesday, May 20.

However, there were 43 more cases reported statewide since Tuesday’s report, bumping the total to 5,532.

Delaware County remains at 96 cases, Ottawa County with 35 and Craig County, 15.

Delaware and Ottawa counties have had 16 and two deaths, respectively.

The OSDH reports five new deaths, none in the past 24 hours while the others died between April 22 and May 18:

o Two in Oklahoma County, both females in the 65 and older age group.

o Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 299 total deaths in the state.

There have been 904 cumulative hospitalizations and 4,266 recoveries. Of that total, 131 have been considered recovered since Tuesday.

Nationwide, there have been 1,526,723 positive cases with 91,835 deaths.

Worldwide, the total is 4,931,057 positives, 324,240 deaths and 1,710,337 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/