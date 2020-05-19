MIAMI — Six additional COVID-19 deaths, none occurring over the past 24 hours, have been reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The additional deaths occurred between May 4 and May 17.

o Three in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in McIntosh County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o Two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.

The OSDH report of Tuesday, May 19 indicates there now have been 294 total deaths in the state.

There were an additional 91 confirmed positive cases since Monday, boosting the state total to 5,489

There have been 896 cumulative hospitalizations and 4,135 recoveries.

Craig and Delaware counties each are reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Delaware County now reports 96 total (with 16 deaths) while Craig County has 15 cases.

Ottawa County remains at 35.

Nationwide, there have been 1,505,590 positive cases with 91,144 deaths.

Fifty-three states and territories have confirmed cases.

Worldwide, the total as of Sunday’s report was 4,836,329 positives, 319,213 deaths and 1,805,093 recoveries.

As highlighted in the Governor’s EO report published Monday evening, the state has processed, since Saturday, 16,308 specimens tested for COVID-19, which is an average of 5,400 tests processed a day.

As a result, the percentage of positives derived from Oklahoma’s total COVID-19 tests has declined again to an all-time low of 4.4%.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/