MIAMI — The COVID-19 Task Force at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has developed a plan that would allow the face-to-face classes to resume during the 2020 fall semester, while access will be limited for guests and visitors on campus by June 1.

“We will comply with federal and state regulations as well as the recommendations from health officials,” said Dr. Kyle Stafford, NEO president. “It is important to the success of our student population that we get back to face-to-face learning, but we take our commitment to the safety of our campus community very seriously.”

In order to prepare for a fall return, NEO is currently conducting a phased process for bringing all employees back to campus by June 1.

At that time, NEO will allow visitors to conduct business in the Library/Administration Building and the Recruitment Office in Copen Hall, while other campus buildings will be accessible by appointment only.

“By opening the Library/Administration Building and Recruitment Office, we are allowing students and visitors to conduct business with nearly all of our public-facing offices,” Stafford said. “Students can visit the Admissions/Registrar, Financial Aid, the Business Office, Library and our Center for Academic Success and Advising all in this building. We will continue to monitor campus conditions and make changes as necessary. In all phases of reopening campus, we are remaining sensitive to the needs of our campus community.”

NEO previously announced that all classes beginning in June would be delivered in an online or hybrid format. A decision has not been made regarding classes that begin in July.

As the fall semester approaches, campus leadership will refine decisions regarding class sizes, hybrid learning, student housing and methods of health monitoring based on the development of COVID-19.

For further information, visit neo.edu/covid or contact Jordan Adams at Jordan.m.adams@neo.edu.