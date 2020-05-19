Jane Fields, 83, of Prague, passed away on May 15, 2020, in Meeker.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 18, at the First Baptist Church of Prague.

Mrs. Fields was born on April 22, 1937, to Fred H. and Opal Marie (Plumlee) Lohman in McLoud.

She graduated High School from Paden High School in 1956.

Family was always so important to her. She served her community in many ways but was best known for her exceptional cooking and baking. She was an amazing wife and mother who made her house a home. Jane found bliss there through needlework and sewing. She was the household mechanic, anything around the house that needed mending from a torn shirt to a broken dish washer, she could do anything with her hands. She was a proud Para-Professional in Prague for over 25 years and had so many memories with children she worked with over the years.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Fields; three daughters, Pamela Redford and her husband Jimmy, Janet Mayfield and her husband Eddie, Carla McEntire and her husband Kirby; three grandchildren, Holly Hightower and her husband Todd, Lance Mayfield and Paige McEntire; two great-children, Gracie Hightower and Cameron Hightower. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and a very loving caregiver Christina Skaggs.

Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter, Stefanie Mayfield.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.