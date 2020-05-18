MIAMI — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there has not been a COVID-19 related death for the second straight day.

There have been 288 total deaths in the state.

The Monday, May 18 report from the OSDH that there have been 5,398 confirmed positive cases of in Oklahoma an increase of 88 since Sunday, across 72 of the state’s 77 counties.

There have been 4,008 recoveries.

There have been no additional positive cases in the tri-county area since the last report.

Delaware County has had 95 positives with 14 deaths, Ottawa County 35 and two and Craig 14 and none.

Of Monday’s new positive cases, 64% were in Texas County, where the agency is partnering with the Center for Disease Control, businesses and the community on a robust testing and tracing strategy to contain and minimize further spread of COVID-19 throughout the region.

Nationwide, there have been 1,484,885 positive cases with 89,348 deaths.

Fifty-three states and territories have confirmed cases.

Worldwide, the total as of Sunday’s report was 4,748,356 positives, 315,822 deaths and 1,747,639 recoveries.

The OSDH’s weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report includes data on antibody testing in the state. Reports from weeks past can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/weekly-epidemiology-and-surveillance-report.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

