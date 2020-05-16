Edward James Bolt Sr. (Ed), of Shawnee, Oklahoma, a greatly beloved man, peacefully passed away in his sleep in the early morning hours of May 12, 2020. Ed was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts on Dec. 26, 1932, to Edward Percival Bolt and Alice (Taylor) Bolt. He enjoyed a long, healthy and fruitful life.

Ed married Barbara Beauregard, also of Haverhill, on March 12, 1955. They had four children, Edward Jr., Stephen, Philip and Brenda. Barbara passed in 2000 and Philip in 2014.

He was highly accomplished in all that he did. He provided a consistent, safe and secure environment for his family. He exceled and advanced in his work, his hobbies and his leisure pursuits. He loved working on anything mechanical, traveling and spending time in the lakes and mountains of New Hampshire.

Ed served in the US Army during the Korean War period, held considerable responsibilities as a motor pool sergeant and was honorably discharged.

After establishing early work as an auto mechanic, something that he maintained as a beloved hobby to the end of his life, he worked for 33 years for Western Electric as a technician and as a supervisor.

In 1968 a work transfer led the family to Oklahoma City where he worked until his retirement at the end of 1989. In 1975, he was remarried to Patricia Ann Gentry (Pat), who preceded him in death in 2012.

Ed was a highly intelligent and very friendly man. He was very easy to approach and talk to. He prioritized caring for other people. He took particularly great care of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed enriched the lives of all those who spent time with him. He was always positive and uplifting. He was a continual caretaker and problem-solver. He was never afraid to take things apart, to discover how they work, or why they didn’t work, and put them back together again. Those who had the privilege to be close to him learned by watching and following his example.

After moving to Arizona for several years to care for Pat’s aging parents, he relocated to Shawnee, OK after Pat’s passing in 2012. He spent his last seven and a half years focused on spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These last years are a time that will be treasured by all. He became broadly known in Shawnee as a kind and friendly man and gained the hearts of many people.

Ed was a man of quiet but solid faith. His belief and trust in God provided a consistent foundation in his life and was well understood by those close to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, his son Philip and grandson Edward James Bolt III.

He is survived by his brother Richard A. Bolt and wife Olga of Arlington, Massachusetts; son Edward Bolt Jr. and wife Phyllis of Shawnee, son Stephen Bolt and wife Robyn of Oklahoma City, daughter Brenda Perkins and husband Cliff of Yukon; step-sons Christopher McCullough of Olathe, Kansas, Tony McCullough of Ewa Beach, Hawaii and partner of son Philip, Suzi Short of Midwest City.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jessica Pattison of Yukon, with Emily Pattison of Edmond, Conner Pattison of Yukon and Bela Jack of Yukon and Rylan Bolt of Yukon of Edward James Bolt III, Courtney Bolt of Oklahoma City and Lauren Kernen of Oklahoma City, Jacob Ryan of Yukon, Scott Ryan of Yukon, Jenna Russo of Belview, Nebraska, Tori Moore of Yukon and CJ Perkins of Edmond.

He was greatly loved and will be warmly remembered and greatly missed by his entire family and many friends.

He will be interred in Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in Oklahoma City in a private family memorial.