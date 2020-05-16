Christine Ann Gutkowski, born July 19, 1941, to Valentine and Joseph Miller of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away in her Oklahoma City home on May 11, 2020, at the age of 78.

Christine went to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her husband Gordon and daughter, Phyllis. Christine was an active member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Shawnee.

Christine married Gordon Gutkowski on July 12, 1961, in Milwaukee, and they were married for 53 years. Christine and Gordon moved with their four children to Bethel Acres in 1976. The couple lived in the Bethel Acres community for 40 years where Christine worked for Shawnee Title and Trust and several other small companies before her retirement.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, her parents, Valentine and Joseph Miller; three brothers Allen Kaczmarek, Tommy Miller and Joseph Miller Jr., and her beloved daughter, Phyllis Mayfield.

Christine was active in water aerobics, was an enduring fan of Elvis Presley, enjoyed traveling, watching classic movies, following both the Green Bay Packers and Oklahoma City Thunder and sharing many family recipes with cherished family and friends.

Christine is survived by three children, Christopher Gutkowski and wife Lori Sander-Gutkowski of Oklahoma City, Marcia Curto and husband Tom of Fleming Island, Florida, and Jodie Gutkowski and partner Jeffery Roblow of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Brigette Krebs and husband Mike of Fleming Island, Florida, Curtis Masterson and wife Sara of Yukon, Andrew Mayfield of Oklahoma City, Joey Curto of Fleming Island, and Nathan Gutkowski of Oklahoma City; three great-grandsons, Jackson and Adrian Masterson of Yukon, Henry Krebs of Fleming, Island; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Formal services are still pending due to COVID-19. Burial will be under of direction of Walker Funeral Service, Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.