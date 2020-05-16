MIAMI — One more confirmed positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Ottawa County and two more in Delaware County according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday, May 16.

There now are 34 cases in Ottawa County.

Delaware County has two new cases and 95 total.

There still have only been 13 cases in Craig County.

Statewide, there are 151 new cases reported since Friday. There are 5,327 total cases in Oklahoma according to the OSDH.

There have been three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13.

o One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 288 total deaths in the state.

As of Saturday, there are 288 cumulative hospitalizations in Oklahoma.

Seventy-two of Oklahoma’s 77 counties now have reported positive cases.

Nationwide, there have been 1,441,788 positive cases and 87,412 deaths.

New York state has 345,813 positive cases and 27,878 deaths.

By comparison, Alaska has had only 388 cases, but 10 deaths.

Fifty-three states and territories have confirmed cases.

Worldwide, the total as of Friday’s report was 4,577,988 positives, 308,999 deaths and 1,653,196 recoveries.

The OSDH’s weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report includes data on antibody testing in the state. Reports from weeks past can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/weekly-epidemiology-and-surveillance-report.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/