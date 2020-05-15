The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
May 8
• Patricia Ann Marchant, 47, charged with possession of stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.
• Frank H. Vogler, 48, charged with all other larceny, possession of stolen property, fraud-illegal use of credit card or debit card and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
May 9
• Kacey Leon McClendon, 33, charged with false impersonation, possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.
May 10
• Krystal Dawn Hawes, 40, charged with intoxication.
May 11
• William Earl Avery, 42, charged with violation of protective order.
• Steven Phillip Ballard, 35, charged with threat to bomb.
• Kyle Wayne Jackson, 29, charged with possession of stolen property and burglary-no forced entry residence.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
May 11
• Casey Ryan Black, 31, charged with larceny from building.