MIAMI — There has been only one additional death and 124 more cases of COVID-19 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health

As of Friday, May 15, there have been 5,086 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 285 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Oklahoma.

A female in the 65 and older age group in Washington County was the lone death in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday, there have been 863 cumulative hospitalizations and 3,801 recoveries, including 141 in the past 24 hours.

No additional cases have been reported in Ottawa, Delaware or Craig counties, according to the OSDH.

The OSDH’s weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report includes data on antibody testing in the state. Reports from weeks past can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/weekly-epidemiology-and-surveillance-report.

Seventy-two of Oklahoma’s 77 counties now have reported positive cases.

In addition to Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, the state’s new hot spot is Texas County, where there are 606 cases, most coming at a meat processing plant in Guymon.

There have been four deaths in Texas County.

Nationwide, there have been 1,424,903 positive cases and 86,459 deaths.

Worldwide, the total as of Friday’s report was 4,508,435 positives, 305,395 deaths and 1,621,489 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/