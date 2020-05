Shawnee resident Louella J. Hurst, 80, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, May 18, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.