MIAMI — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma is approaching the 5,000 mark.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health report dated Friday, May 14 that there have been 4,962 positive cases thus far.

There have been six additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others who died between May 4 and May 11.

o Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.

o Two in Cleveland County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

o One in Comanche County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

As of Friday, there have been 284 total deaths in Oklahoma, 858 cumulative hospitalizations and 3,660 recoveries. That’s an increase of 101 patients.

Seventy-one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties now have reported positive cases.

Craig County is reporting its 13th positive case.

Delaware County has had 93 positives — 10th most in the state — with 16 deaths and Ottawa County has had 34 positives and two deaths.

Nationwide, there have been 1,393,430 positive cases and 84,291 deaths.

Worldwide, the total as of Friday’s report was 4,399,550 positives, 299,333 deaths and 1,570,083 recoveries.

“Over the past week, OSDH has deployed several systems of support into Texas County and the surrounding areas to address a heightened presence of COVID-19. The largest employer in the county, Seaboard Foods, has been a good partner with state agencies by allowing OSDH to test all processing plant employees," said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. "We are also partnering on guidance and solutions to ensure the company continues doing everything possible to protect its workers. Over the next few days, we expect spikes in our reporting of positive cases due to the significant number of tests processed for Texas County, which is reflective of our increased testing efforts.”

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/