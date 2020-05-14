MIAMI — A Quapaw man was killed Friday afternoon east of Miami on SH10.

James A. Hanover, 59, of Quapaw was killed when a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Jeremiah R. Scheimann, 20, of Miami.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 4:14 p.m. on SH 10 at the intersection of South 580 Road, a mile east of Miami.

Hanover was transported to Integris Miami Hospital by Quapaw Tribal EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Scheimann was not injured.

The OHP reports the accident is under investigation.

Trooper Dustin Thornton of the OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit of Troop L investigated the collision. He was assisted by Lieutenant Roger Eberle of Troop L, Trooper Caleb Cole of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment, and Trooper Ben Bertram of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L.

The Miami Police Department, Quapaw Tribal EMS and the Miami Fire Department also assisted them.