Dr. Leonard Thomas

Dr. Leonard Kent Thomas, 80, of Bartlesville, died May 6. Private graveside services will be held May 19. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bobie Patteson

Bobie Gene Patteson, 94, of Copan, died Friday.

Private family services. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory–Dewey Chapel.

Charles Kemerling

Charles T. Kemerling, 92, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sue Glasgow

Sue Glasgow, 70, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.