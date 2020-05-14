Casey’s General Stores recently announced a partnership with Feeding America to provide a half million dollars over the coming year for COVID-19 relief within its 16-state footprint.

In Oklahoma, the donated funds include $5,000 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa and $2,500 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

In addition to the cash donations to the food banks, the partnership will include volunteer efforts and additional in-kind food donations by Casey’s throughout the coming year, the company stated in a release

The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity, putting America’s children at an even greater risk. Through the donations to Feeding America’s new COVID-19 Response Fund, Casey’s can help immediately get meals to kids and their families, according to the release.

“Joining forces with Feeding America is a natural reflection of how we live our purpose by being here for good. At Casey’s, we are at the heart of each community we serve, and our communities face a great need for food,” Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey’s General Stores, said in the release. “This multi-faceted partnership allows us to help quickly provide meals in our communities while also creating a program for long-term support of youth and family hunger programs.”