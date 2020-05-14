An Ardmore man is facing charges for assault and battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly ramming an individual’s vehicle multiple times while driving through town.

At around 9:45 p.m. on May 12 officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to a local gas station in the unit block of 12th Avenue Northwest in reference to a hit and run accident.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said officers made contact with the victim, who advised police that a suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Tanish Dwayne Wrenn, had repeatedly struck her vehicle with his while traveling down North Washington Street.

The victim reportedly stated that she had turned off Main Street heading northbound on Washington Street and that the suspect had rammed her car all the way up to 12th Avenue Northwest.

“There was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle who had been in a dating relationship with the suspect so it appears that it’s going to be a domestic issue,” Henry said.

Henry said there was damage to the victim’s rear bumper and to the passenger side tail light. However, the vehicle is still operational. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Shortly after the call, Henry said officers made contact with Wrenn in the 200 block of C Street Southeast. Wrenn was taken into custody without incident for the felony charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Wrenn is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $5,000. A preliminary conference is scheduled for July 23.