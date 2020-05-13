MIAMI — There have been no additional reports of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health report for Wednesday, May 13.

There have been 34 positives with two deaths.

Delaware County has had 93 positives with 16 deaths and Craig County reports 12 positives.

Statewide, there have been 4,852 who have tested positive — an additional 120 over the past 24 hours— with 278 deaths, none since the Tuesday report.

There have been 3.559 recovered, 136 since Tuesday.

To be considered “recovered” a patient is not still hospitalized or deceased and it’s been 14 days since the onset of symptoms.

Nationwide, there have been 1,371,217 positive cases and 82,528 deaths.

Worldwide, the total is 4,308,055 positives, 294,155 deaths and 1,518,424 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/