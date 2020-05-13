Week of May 13-19

Barnsdall Public Schools will celebrate the Class of 2020 with a special graduation parade on Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. The parade will start at Gilbert’s Field House and continue down Main Street, where each senior will receive their diploma in front of the Community Center.

The graduation parade will be broadcast over the radio on KPGM 1500, so you can conveniently and safely sit in your vehicle and listen to the ceremony while complying with social distancing guidelines. If you are unable to make it to the graduation, you can also listen from home. Congratulations Class of 2020, we are so proud of you!

Barnsdall High School will be hosting a Virtual Senior Assembly on Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m. The assembly will be broadcast through Facebook Live from the Barnsdall High School Facebook page. This day also marks the end of the school year for Barnsdall students, as they begin their summer break. School is scheduled to resume on Aug. 10.

The Barnsdall Elementary teachers and staff have announced they will be closing the year out with a teacher parade around town. The teachers will be driving their cars, honking their horns and waving at all of their students along the parade route. If you are available to wave back at your teachers during the parade, the staff have asked that you stay on the sidewalk and maintain all social distancing guidelines. The parade route is posted on the elementary school Facebook page.

Congratulations to the Barnsdall Public Library, which will be receiving a $5,000 grant from the Oklahoma Humanities organization. The grant will be used to purchase new books for every section of the library. The library has also been going through some much-needed renovations, as the old carpet and tiles will be replaced with new. Once the library has completed the renovations, it will announce an opening date.

The Osage Nation Higher Education Scholarship application opens Friday, May 15. Osage Nation students who will be concurrently enrolled or attending a postsecondary institution are eligible to apply. Students must submit their class schedule along with their transcript when they make application. Please visit the Osage Nation Scholarship America website to apply. Find the website at https://start.scholarsapply.org/ The application process will remain open until June 15.

Thursday, May 14

Elementary Teacher Parade at 10 a.m.

Virtual Senior Assembly at 1 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Senior Graduation Parade at 7:30 p.m.