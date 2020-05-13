MIAMI — The doors are about to reopen at Ottawa County casinos.

Buffalo Run will be the first, powering back up on Friday, May 15, while Downstream has targeted Thursday, May 21 and The Stables Monday, May 25.

All will be operating on limited schedules.

Buffalo Run’s temporary hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. through June 5.

Downstream will reopen at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 and close at midnight.

Other temporary hours on the holiday weekend will be Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25, 10 a.m. to midnight.

After that, Phase 1 hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight.

The Stables will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25.

The new hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma Chief Ethel Cook said that May 29 is the tentative target date for High Winds Casino.

Details on the reopening of River Bend Casino and Hotel and Prairie Sun and Prarie Moon Casinos are currently being finalized.

Friday is when Phase 2 of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan to reboot the state economy.

Several casinos around the state already have reopened.

“Following the re-opening plan associated with our area, we are excited to open the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort doors to our guests and team members once again,” Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma chief Craig Harper said in a releaseon the Buffalo Run website.

“I am proud of the new strict cleaning and disinfection protocols and clear safety measures put in place by our gaming leadership and staff. The Peoria Business Committee made the decision to support our exceptional team and pay our staff full wages and benefits while being closed for roughly eight weeks,” he said. “That approach has helped us be ready to reopen and provide a fun, safe and professional gaming experience. God Bless our guests, team members, our community and our tribal citizens during this most difficult time. We remain Peoria Proud.”

In addition to the limited hours of operation, all of the tribes are planning to follow Center for Disease Control and state recommendations.

Capacity on the gaming floors will be limited to allow the recommended social distancing.

Employees will be wearing face masks while on gaming floor and its recommended that guests also wear them.

Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer will be available.

At Buffalo Run, employees and guests will be temp checked upon entering the facility and there will be late night casino cleaning and disinfecting measures will be performed.