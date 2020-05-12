MIAMI — The Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma is doing a Double Good Popcorn Pop-Up Shop fundraiser this week.

The event, which replaces the CCC’s spring and summer fundraisers, which have been cancelled due to COVIDE-19, runs daily from 8 a.m. until Friday, May 15.

Shop at https://dgood.co/11d9bc56.

Select any of 16 gourmet popcorn flavors, check out and shipments will be sent to the address entered.

Prices range from $16 to $52 for a set.

Flavors include East Peasy Caramel Cheesy, In a Caramel Nutshell, Caramel Diem, My Main Cheese, White Cheddar Go Getter, Sergeant Salt & Pepper, Waddle You Do for Cookies?, Little Kettle That Could, Chi-Town Chow Down, In Queso Fire, Butter Believe It!, Holla-Peño and Sweetie, You Salty.

Also popcorn can be donated and delivered to first responders for $20.

The CCC receives 50% of each sale to support its local programs.

For more information, call the CCC office at 918-540-2275.