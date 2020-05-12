The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

May 6

• Patricia Ann Marchant, 47, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and current vehicle tag required

• Jacob Timothy Morris, 22, on charges of intoxication

• Jessica Shantel Valdez, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and criminal arrest warrant

• Quanah Ray Wohlford, 50, on charges of obstructing an officer and riding on roadways and bicycle paths

May 7

• Verdee Marshall, Jr., 56, on charges of intoxication

• Casey Ray Shea, 35, on charges of robbery — residence strongarm

• Houston Taylor Wooten, 27, on charges of child abuse

Washington County Sheriff’s office

May 7

• Casandra Twila Beard, 30, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances