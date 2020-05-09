Connie Jack Roselius “Kisses” passed from this life into the next on May 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City at the age of 67.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 12, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, at Prairie View Cemetery in Macomb with Joe Ross officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines must be maintained. Join the celebration of Connie Jack’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

