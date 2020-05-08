John Decker

On May 5, 2020, John Colter Decker of Houston, Texas passed away at the age of 29.

Raised in Northeastern Oklahoma, John always remained an avid outdoors and animal lover. In addition to being an exceptionally talented sketch artist, he also designed, created, and modeled his own line of Special Effects prosthetics pieces, before branching out to custom latex exhibits. John was known for his generosity and kindness, amongst friends and strangers alike.

John Colter Decker is survived by his father, John Mack Decker; his mother Angela Balderas; his stepmother, Christalyn Decker; his brother Coleman and wife Jill Decker; brothers Dalton Decker, Wyatt Decker, Ashton Sider, and Dustin Ward; his sisters Stella Decker and Courtney Ward; his partner of many years Eric Hudson; several nieces and nephews, and a community of loving friends in the Greater Houston and Tulsa Metropolitan Areas. Services will be held privately.