J. Michael Dettle

J. Michael Dettle was born in Enid, Oklahoma, May 31, 1941. He grew up on a farm near Carrier, Oklahoma along with two brothers and three sisters. Michael enjoyed success in many professional endeavors; he owned and operated movie theaters in several states, had a distinguished career in sales management, and owned several farming and cattle production operations in South Dakota and Oklahoma.

Michael was a scholar of many subjects including history, religious philosophy and political science. He had a keen interest in people and enjoyed debating on a wide range of topics. He took several volunteer leadership roles in his church and in conservative politics. He had a rich life in spite of suffering with chronic pain for many years.

Michael will be remembered by his family and friends as a loyal, faithful servant who always had a keen sense of humor and a twinkle in his baby blue eyes.

Michael is survived by his wife, Elaine, his daughters Christi Schmitt and Teresa Hopp, and his son, Jason Nash. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Pauline.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church; 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, with Father Michael Hartley officiating.

Burial will follow in Gulf Cemetery; South County Hwy 393, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.