Shawnee High School's 2020 graduation is going live and virtual.

The online graduation celebration is set to begin at 7 p.m., Monday, May 18, the same date and time as the in-person graduation ceremony was originally scheduled.

"After speaking with several of our seniors, I knew it was important that we make every effort to give them a special way to commemorate their original graduation day," said Dr. April Grace, superintendent. "This virtual celebration allows students a live graduation experience that they can share with their family and friends."

Daniel Shaughnessy with ShawneeCTV has worked with administrators, class sponsors and seniors to organize what will be Shawnee's first virtual graduation. School administrators and students will address the class, and graduates' names will be announced live by Senior Class Counselor Dianne Dodd.

"We will also have a special guest who will speak to our graduates that evening," Dr. Grace said.

Seniors have an opportunity to share their personal graduation celebrations at the end of the live broadcast. Seniors are asked to email a 20-second or shorter video of themselves celebrating their graduation to Senior Class Sponsor Cathy Megee by 10 p.m. on May 12. ShawneeCTV and Shawnee Public Schools are sharing example celebration videos on their Twitter and Facebook pages.

The public will have multiple online locations to view the virtual graduation. ShawneeCTV will stream the broadcast on its Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube channels. Shawnee Public Schools will share these broadcasts on district Facebook and Twitter feeds, as well.

An in-person graduation ceremony is still scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. July 17 at Firelake Arena.