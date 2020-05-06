An Ardmore man is facing felony charges for maliciously injuring property after allegedly breaking the windows of a local business.

At around 7:42 a.m. on May 2, officers from the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of D Street Northwest in reference to a vandalism report. The reporting party advised police that five windows had been busted out of the private service business.

After making contact with and interviewing a witness, as well as reviewing security footage, Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said police were able to identify 42-year-old Michael Dreandra Drennon as the suspect.

“I don’t know if there is an actual connection with the suspect and the actual business,” Henry said. “It appears that whenever the suspect gets upset that he releases his anger on destruction of property.”

According to Carter County court records, Drennon has a history of vandalizing property. Drennon pled guilty to two separate misdemeanor charges involving malicious injury to property earlier this year and in 2019.

In both incidents Drennon reportedly destroyed windows belonging to different victims, but with damages amounting to less than $1,000.

An estimated $2,500 worth of damage was done to the business off of D Street Northwest on May 2, warranting a felony charge against Drennon for the alleged crime of malicious injury to property.

In Oklahoma, over $1,000 of damage is considered a felony. Two or more prior convictions for malicious injury to property also warrant a felony charge regardless of the loss caused by the damage.

Drennon is currently being held at the Carter County jail.

If found guilty, Drennon could face up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000, or both a fine and imprisonment. Oklahoma law also allows the defendant to recoup damages.